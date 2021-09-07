O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Has $5.17 Million Stock Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,707 shares during the period. Digital Realty Trust accounts for about 1.8% of O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $5,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DLR. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 156.8% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO A William Stein sold 59,735 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.03, for a total transaction of $9,798,332.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,798,332.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Matt Mercier sold 205 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.25, for a total value of $33,261.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,774.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 170,882 shares of company stock valued at $28,152,262 in the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE DLR traded down $2.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $165.56. The company had a trading volume of 21,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 966,173. The company has a market capitalization of $46.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.12. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.65 and a 1 year high of $168.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $157.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.12.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($1.13). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 3.52%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 74.60%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.69.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

