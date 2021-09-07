O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Has $5.63 Million Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc increased its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 18.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,538 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,826 shares during the period. Dollar Tree accounts for 2.0% of O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $5,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 6.1% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in Dollar Tree during the first quarter worth approximately $297,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dollar Tree during the first quarter worth approximately $124,000. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 7.7% during the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 41.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Dollar Tree stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.51. 56,279 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,658,077. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.73 and a 200 day moving average of $104.94. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.41 and a 1-year high of $120.37. The company has a market capitalization of $20.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.84.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.22. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 5.78%. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DLTR shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Dollar Tree from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Dollar Tree from $131.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.69.

In other news, insider Richard L. Mcneely sold 7,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.16, for a total value of $772,356.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 497 shares in the company, valued at $50,276.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

See Also: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.