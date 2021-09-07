O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Has $6.06 Million Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc increased its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,778 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 2.2% of O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $6,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 109.4% during the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ traded down $2.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $172.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 257,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,129,283. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $133.65 and a one year high of $179.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $452.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $172.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.90.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley cut Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.38.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

