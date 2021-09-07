O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Has $6.79 Million Stake in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc increased its stake in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. LGI Homes comprises about 2.4% of O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc owned approximately 0.17% of LGI Homes worth $6,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in LGI Homes during the first quarter valued at $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in LGI Homes during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in LGI Homes during the first quarter valued at $55,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in LGI Homes during the first quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in LGI Homes during the first quarter valued at $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LGIH. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of LGI Homes from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.50.

LGIH stock traded down $1.56 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $161.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,603. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $160.49 and a 200 day moving average of $156.97. LGI Homes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.54 and a fifty-two week high of $188.00. The company has a current ratio of 10.47, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $791.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.64 million. LGI Homes had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 35.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 17.75 EPS for the current year.

LGI Homes Profile

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

