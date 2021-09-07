O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Increases Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,692 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Becton, Dickinson and makes up 1.9% of O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $5,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BDX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 780,265 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $195,204,000 after buying an additional 35,614 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 1,854 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter worth $219,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 2,339 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BDX has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $262.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $276.93 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $272.33.

NYSE:BDX traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $256.72. 44,687 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,362,573. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $249.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $246.44. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $219.50 and a 1 year high of $267.37. The company has a market cap of $73.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.76.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.30. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.55%.

In other news, Director Claire Fraser sold 387 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.58, for a total transaction of $97,361.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James C. Lim sold 6,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.44, for a total transaction of $1,790,752.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,326 shares of company stock valued at $2,131,158 over the last 90 days. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

