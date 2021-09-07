O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Invests $1.34 Million in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,339,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise during the second quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,161,000. Commerce Bank purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,710,000. Finally, Level Four Financial LLC purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise during the second quarter valued at approximately $303,000. 75.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Jawad A. Ahsan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.25, for a total transaction of $851,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,784,386.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 31,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total transaction of $6,195,222.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,949 shares of company stock valued at $7,149,082. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AXON shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.50.

AXON stock traded down $2.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $182.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,743. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $182.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.91. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.72 and a 12 month high of $212.37.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $218.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.07 million. Axon Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 7.35% and a negative net margin of 8.69%. On average, research analysts expect that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

