O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Makes New $1.28 Million Investment in MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc purchased a new stake in shares of MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 127,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,000. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc owned about 0.14% of MoneyGram International at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MGI. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of MoneyGram International by 378.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,763,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185,900 shares during the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new position in MoneyGram International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,618,000. Archon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MoneyGram International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,942,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new position in MoneyGram International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,681,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in MoneyGram International by 19,261.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 499,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,284,000 after purchasing an additional 497,341 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Francisco Lorca bought 5,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.98 per share, with a total value of $50,269.26. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 28,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,461.94. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Andres Villareal sold 49,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $495,383.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 486,785 shares in the company, valued at $4,901,924.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MGI traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.02. 16,307 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,722,086. MoneyGram International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.61 and a 52 week high of $12.36. The company has a market cap of $825.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.58 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.63.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. MoneyGram International had a negative return on equity of 6.67% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. The company had revenue of $329.30 million for the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MGI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded MoneyGram International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on MoneyGram International from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered MoneyGram International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

About MoneyGram International

MoneyGram International, Inc is a global payment services company, which offers global money transfers, bill payment solutions and money orders. It operates through the following business segments: Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment provides money transfer services.

