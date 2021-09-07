O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Purchases 25,432 Shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc boosted its position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 160,130 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,432 shares during the period. Vontier accounts for about 1.9% of O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc owned approximately 0.09% of Vontier worth $5,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vontier by 88.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,096,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,253,000 after purchasing an additional 7,565,600 shares in the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT bought a new position in shares of Vontier in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,584,000. Gates Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vontier by 77.4% in the first quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,077,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215,053 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vontier by 103.4% in the first quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 4,103,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vontier by 15,627.6% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,547,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Vontier alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on VNT. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Vontier in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Vontier in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Vontier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Vontier in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

Shares of NYSE VNT traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.75. The company had a trading volume of 3,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,838,088. The company has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80. Vontier Co. has a 1 year low of $26.36 and a 1 year high of $39.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.80.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $724.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.19 million. Vontier had a return on equity of 82.44% and a net margin of 15.07%. Vontier’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vontier Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is 4.05%.

Vontier Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.