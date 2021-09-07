O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Purchases 9,181 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc grew its stake in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,108 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,181 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Fortive were worth $4,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FTV. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Fortive by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,454,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,972,000 after acquiring an additional 39,429 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortive by 13.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortive by 58.4% during the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 22,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 8,250 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in shares of Fortive by 0.4% during the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 175,953 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,429,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Fortive by 88.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,848 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 2,737 shares during the period. 90.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 3,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.27, for a total transaction of $261,578.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,185,366.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Fortive from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Fortive from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Fortive from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortive presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.00.

Shares of FTV traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.49. 30,684 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,632,239. Fortive Co. has a 1-year low of $60.82 and a 1-year high of $82.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.24 and a 200-day moving average of $71.13. The stock has a market cap of $26.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 1.15.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. Fortive had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.40%.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

