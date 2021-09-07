O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Sells 3,748 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc cut its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,598 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 3,748 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies comprises about 2.4% of O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $6,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. RE Advisers Corp bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 225.0% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 208 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 104.5% during the 1st quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 227 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1,505.6% during the 2nd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 289 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LOW. OTR Global downgraded Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.26.

LOW traded up $0.53 on Tuesday, reaching $206.51. The stock had a trading volume of 81,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,944,499. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.72 and a fifty-two week high of $215.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $196.65 and a 200-day moving average of $191.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The company has a market capitalization of $142.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $27.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.76 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 541.39% and a net margin of 7.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 19th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 36.12%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.