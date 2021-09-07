Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) Hits New 12-Month High at $7.40

Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.40 and last traded at $7.27, with a volume of 914977 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.35.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OCSL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.69.

The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.45.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.05. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 143.41%. The company had revenue of $65.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.69 million. As a group, analysts expect that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.98%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.96%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 81.9% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 828,216 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,532,000 after buying an additional 372,895 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 863,022 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,774,000 after acquiring an additional 48,385 shares in the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 140,822 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 14,408 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 176,698 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 12,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc bought a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $579,000. Institutional investors own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. is a specialty finance company, which engages in the provision of customized, one-stop credit solutions to companies with limited access to public or syndicated capital markets. Its portfolio include first lien, second lien, kemper jv, and equity. The company was founded on February 15, 2007 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA with an investment size of $10 m to $100 m and an EBITDA of $25 m to $250 m.

