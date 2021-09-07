Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) Shares Sold by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH cut its position in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,900 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned approximately 0.35% of Oasis Petroleum worth $7,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $159,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oasis Petroleum in the second quarter valued at $251,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 72.4% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 5,571 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,454,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,046,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OAS. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $115.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Oasis Petroleum from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Oasis Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:OAS opened at $89.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $91.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.32. Oasis Petroleum Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $107.65.

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $393.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.33 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oasis Petroleum Inc. will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th.

Oasis Petroleum Company Profile

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

