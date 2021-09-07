Obee Network (OBEE) 24-Hour Volume Hits $12,645.00

Obee Network (CURRENCY:OBEE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. Obee Network has a market cap of $153,572.65 and $12,645.00 worth of Obee Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Obee Network has traded 4.8% lower against the dollar. One Obee Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Obee Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002416 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.37 or 0.00060262 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.71 or 0.00133193 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.09 or 0.00182861 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,344.32 or 0.07103442 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,081.41 or 1.00002551 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003066 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $341.76 or 0.00725920 BTC.

Obee Network Profile

Obee Network’s total supply is 11,967,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,086,084 coins. The official message board for Obee Network is medium.com/@ObeeNetwork . Obee Network’s official Twitter account is @ObeeNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Obee Network’s official website is obee.info

Obee Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Obee Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Obee Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Obee Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Obee Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Obee Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.