Obee Network (OBEE) Trading Down 4.8% Over Last 7 Days

Obee Network (CURRENCY:OBEE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 7th. Over the last seven days, Obee Network has traded 4.8% lower against the dollar. Obee Network has a market capitalization of $153,572.65 and $12,645.00 worth of Obee Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Obee Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Obee Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002416 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.37 or 0.00060262 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62.71 or 0.00133193 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $86.09 or 0.00182861 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,344.32 or 0.07103442 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,081.41 or 1.00002551 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003066 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $341.76 or 0.00725920 BTC.

Obee Network Coin Profile

Obee Network’s total supply is 11,967,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,086,084 coins. The official website for Obee Network is obee.info . Obee Network’s official Twitter account is @ObeeNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Obee Network is medium.com/@ObeeNetwork

Obee Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Obee Network directly using U.S. dollars.

