Ocado Group (LON:OCDO) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1,900.50

Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,900.50 ($24.83) and traded as high as GBX 2,036 ($26.60). Ocado Group shares last traded at GBX 2,017 ($26.35), with a volume of 312,612 shares.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OCDO. Shore Capital restated a “no recommendation” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,400 ($44.42) price target on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Ocado Group from GBX 2,390 ($31.23) to GBX 2,120 ($27.70) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a GBX 1,900 ($24.82) price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Ocado Group from GBX 1,600 ($20.90) to GBX 1,575 ($20.58) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,516.36 ($32.88).

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,900.50 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,999.59. The stock has a market capitalization of £15.15 billion and a PE ratio of -101.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.17, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 4.00.

In other Ocado Group news, insider Richard N. (Rick) Haythornthwaite bought 5,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,741 ($22.75) per share, with a total value of £100,107.50 ($130,791.09). Also, insider Luke Jensen bought 11,251 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,766 ($23.07) per share, for a total transaction of £198,692.66 ($259,593.23). Insiders have bought a total of 17,026 shares of company stock valued at $29,926,224 over the last ninety days.

Ocado Group Company Profile (LON:OCDO)

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.

