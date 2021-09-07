Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDGF) Shares Down 2.1%

Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDGF)’s stock price dropped 2.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $27.81 and last traded at $28.00. Approximately 1,700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 6,581 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.60.

OCDGF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Ocado Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.98.

Ocado Group Plc engages in the operation of online grocery supermarket. It operates through the following segments: Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. The Retail segment provides online grocery and general merchandise offerings to customers within the UK. The UK Solutions & Logistics segment reflects contracts with the Ocado Retail joint venture and Morrisons, inclusive of both solutions contracts and service agreements with Ocado Logistics for the provision of third party logistics and other services.

