Ocean Protocol Trading 8.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (OCEAN)

Ocean Protocol (CURRENCY:OCEAN) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. One Ocean Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.78 or 0.00001652 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ocean Protocol has traded down 8.5% against the dollar. Ocean Protocol has a market capitalization of $476.76 million and approximately $90.00 million worth of Ocean Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ocean Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.84 or 0.00061248 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002882 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00015004 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.57 or 0.00149893 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $350.38 or 0.00744211 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.31 or 0.00043129 BTC.

Ocean Protocol Profile

Ocean Protocol (CRYPTO:OCEAN) is a coin. It was first traded on April 23rd, 2019. Ocean Protocol’s total supply is 613,099,141 coins. Ocean Protocol’s official message board is blog.oceanprotocol.com . Ocean Protocol’s official Twitter account is @oceanprotocol . The Reddit community for Ocean Protocol is /r/oceanprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ocean Protocol’s official website is oceanprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Ocean Protocol is an ecosystem for the data economy and associated services, with a tokenized service layer that securely exposes data, storage, compute and algorithms for consumption. Users of the data will pay to access these sources with cryptocurrency. The marketplaces built on Ocean Protocol will allow data. Ocean Protocol claims to help developers build marketplaces and other apps to privately & securely publish, exchange, and consume data. On September 27, 2020 Ocean Protocol Foundation initiated a hard fork of the Ocean Token contract as described in this announcement. All Ocean token balances from the previous contract are reflected on Ocean new token contract. Etherscan has recognized the new contract and wallet balances can be verified on Etherscan’s website. “

Buying and Selling Ocean Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ocean Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ocean Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ocean Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ocean Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ocean Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.