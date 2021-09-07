Oddz Price Tops $0.40 on Major Exchanges (ODDZ)

Oddz (CURRENCY:ODDZ) traded down 8.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. One Oddz coin can currently be bought for $0.40 or 0.00000848 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Oddz has a market capitalization of $10.57 million and $768,323.00 worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Oddz has traded 29.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002341 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.83 or 0.00058983 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 24% against the dollar and now trades at $60.62 or 0.00128447 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 23.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.08 or 0.00176052 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,558.84 or 0.07541272 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,967.37 or 0.99524933 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $420.02 or 0.00890041 BTC.

Oddz Profile

Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,425,713 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance

Oddz Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oddz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oddz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oddz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

