Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Shares Purchased by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 627,147 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,606 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned about 0.38% of Old National Bancorp worth $11,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ONB. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 3,824.5% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,080 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Old National Bancorp by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,532 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Old National Bancorp by 197.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,478 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 6,296 shares in the last quarter. 66.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ONB opened at $16.55 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Old National Bancorp has a twelve month low of $12.02 and a twelve month high of $21.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.95.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $204.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.33 million. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 34.10% and a return on equity of 10.36%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Old National Bancorp will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.33%.

Separately, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Old National Bancorp operates as a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The Community Banking segment provides commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust and investment advisory services.

