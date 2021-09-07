Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) Shares Bought by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) by 33.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 44,648 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in OLO were worth $1,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of OLO. Raine Capital LLC acquired a new position in OLO during the first quarter worth $903,077,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OLO in the first quarter valued at about $82,584,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of OLO in the first quarter valued at about $41,686,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OLO in the first quarter valued at about $35,180,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of OLO in the first quarter valued at about $34,307,000. Institutional investors own 45.26% of the company’s stock.

OLO stock opened at $37.05 on Tuesday. Olo Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.88 and a 12-month high of $49.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.53.

OLO (NYSE:OLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $35.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. OLO’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Olo Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on OLO shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of OLO from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of OLO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of OLO from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

