Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA) Shares Up 6.8%

Omega Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OMGA)’s stock price shot up 6.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $21.40 and last traded at $21.29. 596 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 114,116 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.93.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on OMGA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Omega Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Omega Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Omega Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Omega Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company.

About Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA)

Omega Therapeutics Inc is a development-stage biotechnology company. Its OMEGA Epigenomic Programming(TM) platform harness the power of epigenetics to develop a new class of DNA-sequence-targeting, mRNA-encoded programmable epigenetic medicines. Omega Therapeutics Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

