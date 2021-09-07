Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $32.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 103.95% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omeros from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. WBB Securities upped their price target on Omeros from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:OMER traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,525. Omeros has a 12 month low of $9.25 and a 12 month high of $23.85. The company has a market capitalization of $980.56 million, a PE ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.85 and its 200 day moving average is $16.71.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.04. As a group, equities analysts expect that Omeros will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Omeros news, CEO Gregory A. Md Demopulos sold 36,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.90, for a total value of $549,169.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,063,842 shares in the company, valued at $30,751,245.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gregory A. Md Demopulos sold 36,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $553,577.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,063,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,998,906.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Falcon Edge Capital LP bought a new stake in Omeros in the 1st quarter valued at $6,435,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Omeros during the first quarter worth about $5,283,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Omeros in the second quarter worth approximately $2,924,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Omeros by 44.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 618,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,182,000 after acquiring an additional 191,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Omeros in the first quarter worth $3,284,000. 55.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Omeros Company Profile

Omeros Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercializing of both small-molecule and protein therapeutics for large market. It also offers orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system.

