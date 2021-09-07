OMRON (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $104.34

OMRON Co. (OTCMKTS:OMRNY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $104.34 and last traded at $104.20, with a volume of 5491 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $103.63.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on OMRNY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised OMRON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Macquarie raised OMRON from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.21 and a 200-day moving average of $82.39.
About OMRON (OTCMKTS:OMRNY)
OMRON Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automation components, equipment, and systems. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Automation; Electronic and Mechanical Components; Automotive Electronic Components; Social Systems, Solutions, and Services; Healthcare; and Others.
Recommended Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index
Receive News & Ratings for OMRON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OMRON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.