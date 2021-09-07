OMRON (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $104.34

OMRON Co. (OTCMKTS:OMRNY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $104.34 and last traded at $104.20, with a volume of 5491 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $103.63.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on OMRNY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised OMRON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Macquarie raised OMRON from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.21 and a 200-day moving average of $82.39.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OMRNY. Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its stake in OMRON by 8.9% during the second quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 18,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in OMRON by 9.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 576,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,479,000 after purchasing an additional 48,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in OMRON by 4.7% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,585,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,876,000 after purchasing an additional 70,752 shares in the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About OMRON (OTCMKTS:OMRNY)

OMRON Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automation components, equipment, and systems. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Automation; Electronic and Mechanical Components; Automotive Electronic Components; Social Systems, Solutions, and Services; Healthcare; and Others.

