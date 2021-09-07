ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.130-$-0.060 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $201.20 million-$204.20 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $209.22 million.ON24 also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $-0.090-$-0.070 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on ONTF. KeyCorp cut their target price on ON24 from $57.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded ON24 from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on ON24 from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on ON24 from $70.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded ON24 from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.29.

Get ON24 alerts:

Shares of ON24 stock opened at $22.67 on Tuesday. ON24 has a one year low of $19.30 and a one year high of $81.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.86.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $52.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.06 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ON24 will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jayesh Sahasi sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $1,750,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 657,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,345,956.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO James Blackie sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total value of $199,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 655,612 shares of company stock valued at $14,498,727 over the last three months.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONTF. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in ON24 by 265,285.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 37,140 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ON24 in the second quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in ON24 in the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 40.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ON24 Company Profile

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

Further Reading: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for ON24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.