ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.090-$-0.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $47.50 million-$48.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $51.23 million.ON24 also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-0.130-$-0.060 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ONTF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ON24 from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ON24 from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of ON24 from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on ON24 from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on ON24 from $70.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ON24 currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.29.

Get ON24 alerts:

ONTF stock opened at $22.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 3.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71. ON24 has a 1 year low of $19.30 and a 1 year high of $81.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.36.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $52.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that ON24 will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jayesh Sahasi sold 75,000 shares of ON24 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $1,750,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 657,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,345,956.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Irwin Federman sold 60,357 shares of ON24 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.55, for a total value of $1,361,050.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,764.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 655,612 shares of company stock worth $14,498,727.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in ON24 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON24 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $401,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of ON24 by 265,285.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after buying an additional 37,140 shares during the last quarter. 40.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ON24 Company Profile

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for ON24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.