Onooks Reaches Market Cap of $4.33 Million (OOKS)

Onooks (CURRENCY:OOKS) traded 11.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 7th. Onooks has a market capitalization of $4.33 million and $151,820.00 worth of Onooks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Onooks coin can now be bought for about $0.43 or 0.00000910 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Onooks has traded up 11.3% against the US dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002419 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.10 or 0.00059926 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.29 or 0.00132823 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 21.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.39 or 0.00182088 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,340.14 or 0.07122790 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,017.45 or 1.00263738 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003086 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $336.96 or 0.00718564 BTC.

Onooks’ total supply is 12,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,140,204 coins. Onooks’ official Twitter account is @onooksdev . The Reddit community for Onooks is https://reddit.com/r/onooks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Onooks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Onooks should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Onooks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

