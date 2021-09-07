Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Sets New 1-Year High at $79.50

Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $79.50 and last traded at $79.29, with a volume of 182916 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $77.80.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ONTO shares. B. Riley lifted their price target on Onto Innovation from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Onto Innovation from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Onto Innovation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.75.

Get Onto Innovation alerts:

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.20 and a beta of 1.24.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 13.53%. Sell-side analysts expect that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Kevin Heidrich sold 17,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total transaction of $1,335,487.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,037,937.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael P. Plisinski sold 6,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total value of $520,172.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 250,735 shares in the company, valued at $18,880,345.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,720 shares of company stock worth $7,645,359 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,821,972 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $513,982,000 after acquiring an additional 288,032 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 24.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,118,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $373,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,307 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 3.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,498,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,429,000 after acquiring an additional 48,009 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 15.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,209,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,349,000 after acquiring an additional 163,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 8.8% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,170,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,469,000 after acquiring an additional 94,912 shares in the last quarter. 85.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO)

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in developing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

Further Reading: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Onto Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onto Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.