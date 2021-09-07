Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Sets New 1-Year High at $79.50

Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $79.50 and last traded at $79.29, with a volume of 182916 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $77.80.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ONTO shares. B. Riley lifted their price target on Onto Innovation from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Onto Innovation from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Onto Innovation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.75.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.20 and a beta of 1.24.
In related news, VP Kevin Heidrich sold 17,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total transaction of $1,335,487.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,037,937.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael P. Plisinski sold 6,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total value of $520,172.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 250,735 shares in the company, valued at $18,880,345.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,720 shares of company stock worth $7,645,359 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,821,972 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $513,982,000 after acquiring an additional 288,032 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 24.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,118,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $373,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,307 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 3.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,498,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,429,000 after acquiring an additional 48,009 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 15.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,209,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,349,000 after acquiring an additional 163,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 8.8% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,170,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,469,000 after acquiring an additional 94,912 shares in the last quarter. 85.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO)
Onto Innovation, Inc engages in developing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.
