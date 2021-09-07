Ontology Price Hits $0.98 on Top Exchanges (ONT)

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded 23% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. One Ontology coin can currently be purchased for about $0.98 or 0.00002093 BTC on popular exchanges. Ontology has a market cap of $859.28 million and approximately $370.33 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ontology has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00005096 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.35 or 0.00051908 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.51 or 0.00079968 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002538 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00015179 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.06 or 0.00328436 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000581 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002138 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.32 or 0.00043323 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000736 BTC.

Ontology Coin Profile

Ontology (ONT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. It launched on February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ontology’s official website is ont.io . The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules. Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Ontology

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

