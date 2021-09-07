Open Governance Token (OPEN) Trading 11.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Open Governance Token (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded down 12% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 7th. One Open Governance Token coin can now be purchased for $0.44 or 0.00000946 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Open Governance Token has traded down 11.8% against the U.S. dollar. Open Governance Token has a market cap of $1.61 million and approximately $80,459.00 worth of Open Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Open Governance Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.49 or 0.00060938 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002881 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00014744 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.18 or 0.00150098 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $343.01 or 0.00733648 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.34 or 0.00043511 BTC.

Open Governance Token Coin Profile

Open Governance Token (OPEN) is a coin. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2018. Open Governance Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,939 coins. The Reddit community for Open Governance Token is https://reddit.com/r/OpenDAO . Open Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @opendaoprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

Open Governance Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Governance Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Open Governance Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Open Governance Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Open Governance Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Open Governance Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.