Oppenheimer Reaffirms Buy Rating for Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX)

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Oppenheimer in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 223.89% from the stock’s previous close.

FIXX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Homology Medicines from $37.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Homology Medicines in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.20.

Get Homology Medicines alerts:

NASDAQ FIXX traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,784. The stock has a market capitalization of $423.04 million, a PE ratio of -4.12 and a beta of -0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.57. Homology Medicines has a 1-year low of $5.94 and a 1-year high of $15.24.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.04. Homology Medicines had a negative net margin of 271.18% and a negative return on equity of 45.27%. The company had revenue of $2.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.63 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Homology Medicines will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Homology Medicines by 732.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 5,290 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Homology Medicines during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Homology Medicines by 30.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Homology Medicines by 78.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Homology Medicines by 81.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,101 shares during the last quarter. 57.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Homology Medicines Company Profile

Homology Medicines, Inc is a clinical-stage genetic medicines company, which engages in the design and development of treatments to address rare diseases at the genetic level. It develops genetic medicines by translating proprietary, next generation gene editing, and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases.

Read More: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for Homology Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Homology Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.