OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $23.45 Million

Equities research analysts predict that OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) will announce sales of $23.45 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for OptiNose’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $23.90 million and the lowest is $22.99 million. OptiNose reported sales of $15.44 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OptiNose will report full-year sales of $82.30 million for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $129.07 million, with estimates ranging from $127.93 million to $130.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover OptiNose.

Get OptiNose alerts:

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $18.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 million. OptiNose had a negative net margin of 152.39% and a negative return on equity of 1,275.55%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded OptiNose from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

OPTN stock opened at $2.86 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.81 and its 200-day moving average is $3.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.44. The company has a market cap of $152.46 million, a P/E ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 0.99. OptiNose has a twelve month low of $2.32 and a twelve month high of $5.11.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OPTN. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of OptiNose by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,267 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of OptiNose in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OptiNose in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OptiNose in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Clarity Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of OptiNose in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. 44.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OptiNose

OptiNose, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists. Its products include the XHANCE and ONZETRA Xsail. The company was founded by Per Gisle Djupesland and Helena Kyttari Djupesland in October 2000 and is headquartered in Yardley, PA.

Featured Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OptiNose (OPTN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OptiNose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptiNose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.