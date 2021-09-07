Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) Reaches New 52-Week High at $28.09

Shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $28.09 and last traded at $27.81, with a volume of 6553 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.86.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Option Care Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Option Care Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.56.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.41 and its 200-day moving average is $20.27. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.19 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $860.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.92 million. Option Care Health had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 4.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. Analysts predict that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Timothy P. Sullivan sold 20,700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $419,175,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 47.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Option Care Health by 58.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,053,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,086,000 after purchasing an additional 5,933,454 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Option Care Health by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,109,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807,802 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Option Care Health by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,666,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408,728 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Option Care Health by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,702,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Option Care Health by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 6,369,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,003,000 after purchasing an additional 67,730 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.47% of the company’s stock.

About Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm involves in the clinical management of infusion therapy, nursing support, and care coordination. It also offers anti-infective, nutrition support, heart failure, chronic inflammatory disorders, immunoglobulin, bleeding disorders, women’s health, neurological disorders, and specialized therapies.

