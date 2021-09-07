Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank trimmed its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 413,921 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 4,660 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Oracle were worth $32,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the second quarter worth $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the first quarter worth $34,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Oracle by 214.3% during the second quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

In other Oracle news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 125,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total transaction of $9,547,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,547,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.66, for a total transaction of $2,874,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 115,662 shares in the company, valued at $8,866,648.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 385,000 shares of company stock worth $30,231,050 over the last quarter. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Oracle from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Oracle from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Oracle from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $95.00 price target on shares of Oracle and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.04.

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $90.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The company has a market cap of $251.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.35. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $54.87 and a 1-year high of $91.78.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. Oracle had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 146.83%. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.