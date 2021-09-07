Orchid (OXT) Achieves Market Cap of $265.86 Million

Orchid (CURRENCY:OXT) traded down 17.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. One Orchid coin can currently be purchased for $0.38 or 0.00000818 BTC on major exchanges. Orchid has a total market capitalization of $265.86 million and approximately $89.35 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Orchid has traded down 4.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.84 or 0.00061248 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002882 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 23.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00015004 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.57 or 0.00149893 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $350.38 or 0.00744211 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.31 or 0.00043129 BTC.

About Orchid

Orchid (CRYPTO:OXT) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 coins. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @OrchidProtocol . Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com . Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com

According to CryptoCompare, “OXT is a new Ethereum (ERC20) compliant digital currency used to exchange value on the Orchid network. OXT is used by users to purchase VPN service. Orchid node providers receive OXT in exchange for their bandwidth. On Orchid, both users and providers stake OXT. “

Buying and Selling Orchid

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

