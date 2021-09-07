Orient Walt (HTDF) Achieves Market Cap of $9.86 Million

Orient Walt (CURRENCY:HTDF) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 7th. One Orient Walt coin can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000208 BTC on popular exchanges. Orient Walt has a total market capitalization of $9.86 million and approximately $610,623.00 worth of Orient Walt was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Orient Walt has traded up 8.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Orient Walt Coin Profile

Orient Walt’s total supply is 96,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,944,196 coins. Orient Walt’s official Twitter account is @htdfwalt and its Facebook page is accessible here . Orient Walt’s official website is www.orientwalt.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Since the foundation, Orient Walt (HTDF) was a public chain open to the world. With blockchain technology as the core, it integrates application scenarios in many aspects and from multiple perspectives, uses the characteristics of blockchain technology to solve the problems which could not be solved in traditional networks。Orient Walt (HTDF) brings forward unique comprehensive solutions through the analysis on the existing problems of blockchain, and solves a concrete problems such as difficult implementation in the era of blockchain based on the governance mechanisms like POS+PBFT mixed consensus mechanism, chain group cross-chain technology, new intelligent contract, identity certification, etc., as well as diversified mining technologies. “

Orient Walt Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orient Walt directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orient Walt should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orient Walt using one of the exchanges listed above.

