Origin Sport Reaches Market Cap of $933,254.74 (ORS)

Origin Sport (CURRENCY:ORS) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 7th. One Origin Sport coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Origin Sport has traded down 16.7% against the dollar. Origin Sport has a market capitalization of $933,254.74 and approximately $82,041.00 worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.82 or 0.00109013 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00026788 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Pax Dollar (PAX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002128 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000045 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000061 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

ORS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,999,850 coins. The official message board for Origin Sport is medium.com/origin-sport . The official website for Origin Sport is www.originsport.io . Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The ORS Token (ORST) is an Ethereum based utility token compliant with the ERC20 standard. It is the means of transacting within the ORS Platform and it will incentivize businesses and the Crypto Community to join the Platform for both buying and selling HSC, Algos and other digital assets. The ORST will also help developers and scientists worldwide monetise their talent and knowledge. “

