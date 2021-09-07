Origo Hits Market Capitalization of $7.55 Million (OGO)

Origo (CURRENCY:OGO) traded 20.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. Origo has a total market capitalization of $7.55 million and $9.62 million worth of Origo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Origo coin can currently be purchased for $0.0171 or 0.00000037 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Origo has traded 28.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.51 or 0.00060844 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002135 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002896 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00014899 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002135 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.12 or 0.00145391 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $344.36 or 0.00734991 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.02 or 0.00042728 BTC.

About Origo

OGO is a coin. It launched on September 2nd, 2018. Origo’s total supply is 681,277,830 coins and its circulating supply is 440,516,789 coins. The Reddit community for Origo is /r/origonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Origo’s official Twitter account is @OrigoNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Origo is origo.network . The official message board for Origo is medium.com/@origonetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Origo Network presents a security protocol which aims to provide not only confidential transactions but also input/output data privacy for decentralized applications written in smart contracts. With the Origo privacy-preserving application platform (PPAP), application developers can create DAPPs with secure input/ output data without any knowledge about cryptography. To increase the level of anonymity, Origo bypasses the limitation of the public blockchain where information about each transaction is available for everyone through off-chain execution and proof of correctness. Other stages, such as verification of computation for privacy-preserving application, require on-chain computations. “

Origo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Origo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

