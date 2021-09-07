Oroco Resource (CVE:OCO) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.69

Oroco Resource Corp. (CVE:OCO) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.69 and traded as high as C$2.76. Oroco Resource shares last traded at C$2.66, with a volume of 125,671 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of C$496.20 million and a PE ratio of -886.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.69.

About Oroco Resource (CVE:OCO)

Oroco Resource Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Mexico. It explores for copper and gold deposits. The company primarily focuses on the assembly of the mineral concessions, which make up the Santo Tomas porphyry copper project in Sinaloa State.

