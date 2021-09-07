Osprey Technology Acquisition Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:SFTW)

Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SFTW) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 8,713 call options on the company. This is an increase of 442% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,608 call options.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Osprey Technology Acquisition in the first quarter worth $134,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Osprey Technology Acquisition in the first quarter worth $80,000. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier purchased a new stake in shares of Osprey Technology Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $502,000. Oribel Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Osprey Technology Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $866,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Osprey Technology Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $516,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Osprey Technology Acquisition in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Osprey Technology Acquisition stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.21. The company had a trading volume of 104,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,198,125. Osprey Technology Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.67 and a 1-year high of $17.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.27.

Osprey Technology Acquisition Company Profile

Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination in the technology sector, primarily companies pursuing a Software-as-a-Service model. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

