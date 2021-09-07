OST (OST) Market Cap Tops $5.59 Million

OST (CURRENCY:OST) traded down 7.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. During the last week, OST has traded down 11.5% against the dollar. One OST coin can now be bought for $0.0073 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. OST has a total market cap of $5.59 million and approximately $161,879.00 worth of OST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002150 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.51 or 0.00059129 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002833 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 24.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00014673 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002150 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $68.86 or 0.00148002 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.69 or 0.00044467 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $340.74 or 0.00732416 BTC.

OST Coin Profile

OST is a coin. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2017. OST’s total supply is 800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 762,469,095 coins. The Reddit community for OST is /r/OSTdotcom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OST’s official Twitter account is @TheSimpleToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . OST’s official website is ost.com . The official message board for OST is medium.com/OSTdotcom

According to CryptoCompare, “Simple Token enables any business to launch a branded cryptocurrency on open Ethereum sidechains. Simple Token, a protocol for consumer app tokenization is bringing crypto to mainstream apps, enabling them to launch branded crypto tokens without the ICO drama. “

Buying and Selling OST

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OST directly using US dollars.

