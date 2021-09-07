Ouroboros (OURO) Hits Market Cap of $5,946.38

Ouroboros (CURRENCY:OURO) traded up 90% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 7th. One Ouroboros coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ouroboros has traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar. Ouroboros has a market capitalization of $5,946.38 and $9,962.00 worth of Ouroboros was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002410 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.53 or 0.00060480 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 21.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.59 or 0.00132696 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 20.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.86 or 0.00182030 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,344.34 or 0.07089882 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47,021.13 or 0.99683128 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003097 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $340.76 or 0.00722408 BTC.

About Ouroboros

Ouroboros’ total supply is 77,343,806 coins and its circulating supply is 31,296,749 coins. Ouroboros’ official Twitter account is @CryptoOuroboros and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ouroboros’ official website is ouroboros-crypto.com/en

Ouroboros Coin Trading

