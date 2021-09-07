Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.86.

Several research firms have issued reports on OVID. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Ovid Therapeutics from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ovid Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

Ovid Therapeutics stock opened at $3.51 on Tuesday. Ovid Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.25 and a twelve month high of $4.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.85. The company has a market capitalization of $238.44 million, a P/E ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.80.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.07). As a group, research analysts expect that Ovid Therapeutics will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ovid Therapeutics news, CMO Amit Rakhit sold 34,017 shares of Ovid Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.71, for a total value of $126,203.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Ovid Therapeutics by 3.2% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 3,384 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 5,104 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 2.3% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 257,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,505,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,706,000 after purchasing an additional 9,251 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 7.3% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 141,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 9,599 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

About Ovid Therapeutics

Ovid Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines for patients and families living with rare neurological disorders. The company was founded by Matthew During in April 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

