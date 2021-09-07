Ownership Capital B.V. Raises Stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Ownership Capital B.V. increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 924.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,525,580 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,181,585 shares during the period. CoStar Group accounts for 3.4% of Ownership Capital B.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Ownership Capital B.V. owned about 0.89% of CoStar Group worth $291,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 945.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,000,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $993,853,000 after purchasing an additional 10,852,735 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its stake in CoStar Group by 816.5% in the 2nd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 4,424,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $366,463,000 after acquiring an additional 3,942,029 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in CoStar Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,940,259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,594,679,000 after acquiring an additional 5,676 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in CoStar Group by 959.4% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,606,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in CoStar Group by 918.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,552,642 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400,240 shares during the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CSGP shares. Stephens started coverage on CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded CoStar Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Truist decreased their target price on CoStar Group from $107.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.51.

In related news, Director John W. Hill sold 6,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.77, for a total transaction of $528,343.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CoStar Group stock opened at $87.86 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 11.62, a quick ratio of 11.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.70 billion, a PE ratio of 149.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.75. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.31 and a 12 month high of $95.28.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $480.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.88 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 12.68%. The company’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CoStar Group Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

