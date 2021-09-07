Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Trading Down 4.8%

Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) fell 4.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $89.65 and last traded at $89.65. 23 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 109,139 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.15.

Several research firms recently commented on OXM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. upped their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $103.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.33.

Get Oxford Industries alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.13 and its 200-day moving average is $91.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -1,883.00 and a beta of 1.82.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The textile maker reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $328.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.19 million. Oxford Industries had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 4.84%. The company’s revenue was up 71.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is -92.82%.

In other Oxford Industries news, EVP Scott Grassmyer sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.54, for a total transaction of $100,540.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,528,652.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 71.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 335 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Industries in the second quarter worth about $66,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Industries in the first quarter worth about $73,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Industries in the second quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Industries in the second quarter worth about $204,000. 79.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oxford Industries Company Profile (NYSE:OXM)

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, and licensed brands of tailored clothing and golf apparel. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.