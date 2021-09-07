Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2,468.60

Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,468.60 ($32.25) and traded as high as GBX 2,725 ($35.60). Oxford Instruments shares last traded at GBX 2,645 ($34.56), with a volume of 45,505 shares trading hands.

Several research firms recently commented on OXIG. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) price target on shares of Oxford Instruments in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Oxford Instruments from GBX 2,465 ($32.21) to GBX 2,580 ($33.71) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,468.60 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,183.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.24. The firm has a market cap of £1.52 billion and a PE ratio of 36.79.

In related news, insider Gavin Hill acquired 917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,548 ($33.29) per share, for a total transaction of £23,365.16 ($30,526.73). Insiders bought a total of 930 shares of company stock valued at $2,365,968 in the last quarter.

Oxford Instruments plc, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, rents, sells, and services tools and systems in the United Kingdom, China, Japan, the United States, Germany, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Materials and Characterisation, Research and Discovery, and Service and Healthcare segments.

