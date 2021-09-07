Oxford Square Capital Corp. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NASDAQ:OXSQ)

Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th.

Oxford Square Capital has a payout ratio of 110.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Oxford Square Capital to earn $0.37 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.42 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 113.5%.

Shares of OXSQ stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.39. The company had a trading volume of 152,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,127. Oxford Square Capital has a twelve month low of $2.29 and a twelve month high of $5.22. The company has a market capitalization of $217.85 million, a P/E ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.70.

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.05). Oxford Square Capital had a net margin of 260.69% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $7.84 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Oxford Square Capital will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Oxford Square Capital stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) by 36.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,355 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,015 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.14% of Oxford Square Capital worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 6.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oxford Square Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Oxford Square Capital Company Profile

Oxford Square Capital is a business development company primarily engaged in providing capital to technology-related companies. TICC concentrates its investments in companies having annual revenues of less than $200 million and/or a market capitalization or enterprise value of less than $300 million.

