Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Shares Acquired by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 271,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,368 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned about 0.29% of Pacific Premier Bancorp worth $11,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 80.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 82.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pacific Premier Bancorp alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PPBI. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pacific Premier Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.25.

Shares of NASDAQ PPBI opened at $39.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.47 and a 1 year high of $47.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.39.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.30. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 37.01%. The firm had revenue of $160.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.41) EPS. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 176.00%.

In related news, Director Jaynie M. Studenmund purchased 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.59 per share, with a total value of $195,678.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank. It offers deposit products and services for business and consumer customers, including checking, money market and savings accounts, cash management services, electronic banking, and on-line bill payment.

Featured Article: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.