Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 77.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,573 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.10% of Packaging Co. of America worth $12,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Packaging Co. of America by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Packaging Co. of America by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Packaging Co. of America by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Packaging Co. of America by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.51, for a total transaction of $361,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Charles J. Carter sold 14,138 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.52, for a total value of $2,142,189.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,519,961.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.20.

NYSE PKG opened at $152.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.87. Packaging Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $102.68 and a fifty-two week high of $156.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $141.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 8.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.20%.

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

