Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Shares Sold by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,731 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $3,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,193,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,101,839,000 after buying an additional 257,459 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 0.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,487,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $336,858,000 after buying an additional 12,421 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 17.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,509,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,005,000 after buying an additional 229,487 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 4.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,494,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $202,435,000 after buying an additional 60,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 2.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,288,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,256,000 after buying an additional 29,332 shares during the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Packaging Co. of America news, SVP Charles J. Carter sold 14,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.52, for a total transaction of $2,142,189.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,519,961.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.51, for a total value of $361,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PKG stock opened at $152.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.87. Packaging Co. of America has a 12-month low of $102.68 and a 12-month high of $156.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $141.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.32.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 8.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. Research analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.20%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.20.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

