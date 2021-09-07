PageGroup (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $8.61

PageGroup plc (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.61 and last traded at $8.61, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.61.

MPGPF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of PageGroup in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded PageGroup to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered PageGroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PageGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -430.50 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.81.

PageGroup Plc engages in the provision of recruitment consultancy services. Its brands include Page Executive, Michael Page, Page Outsourcing and Page Personnel. It operates through the following geographical segments: EMEA, Asia Pacific, Americas, and United Kingdom. The company was founded by Michael Page and Bill McGregor in 1976 and is headquartered in Weybridge, the United Kingdom.

